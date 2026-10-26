What 9,496 Weather Stations Tell Us About Global Temperature Trends

A journey from the North Pole to Antarctica reveals some interesting differences in how colder and warmer temperatures are changing.

Over the past several months, I’ve been examining historical temperature records from NOAA’s Global Historical Climatology Network–Monthly (GHCNm) database.

My objective has been straightforward: Let the data tell us what is happening, without starting with a predetermined conclusion.

The database contains records from tens of thousands of weather stations around the world, some extending back into the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries.

For this analysis, I concentrated on stations with at least 50 years of usable annual temperature observations.

A total of 9,496 stations met that requirement.

The accompanying graph summarizes their temperature trends across 18 latitude bands, each spanning 10 degrees, from the South Pole to the North Pole.

How the analysis was conducted

Rather than looking only at average temperature, I wanted to examine how different parts of the temperature distribution have changed.

For each station, I calculated three linear temperature trends:

P10: The 10th percentile of the temperature distribution, representing the colder portion of the observations.

P90: The 90th percentile, representing the warmer portion.

TAVG: The average temperature.

All trends are expressed in degrees Celsius per century.

The stations were grouped into 10-degree latitude bands, and the median trend was calculated for each group.

Why use the median?

Weather stations are affected by local geography, elevation, proximity to oceans, station relocations, instrument changes and other factors. The median reduces the influence of unusually large positive or negative trends from individual stations.

It does not, however, eliminate geographical sampling bias.

The graph also shows the number of stations contributing to each latitude band. This is important because station coverage is very uneven around the world.

What stands out?

1. Northern high latitudes show particularly strong warming

Between 50°N and 70°N, the colder portion of the temperature distribution has warmed substantially faster than the warmer portion.

For example, between 60°N and 70°N:

P10 warming: +3.10°C/century

P90 warming: +1.90°C/century

Average temperature warming: +2.61°C/century

These results represent the median trends of 482 stations.

The difference is substantial and is consistent with what we’ve observed when examining individual stations across Canada, Scandinavia and Russia.

At these latitudes, colder temperatures are warming considerably faster than warmer temperatures.

2. The tropics show relatively little difference

Between approximately 30°S and 30°N, P10 and P90 trends are generally much closer together.

Most latitude bands show median temperature trends around 1°C/century, although individual stations vary considerably.

The contrast with northern high latitudes is striking.

3. Southern midlatitudes show a different pattern

Between 30°S and 50°S, P90 generally warms faster than P10.

This is the opposite of the pattern observed across much of northern Canada, Europe and Russia.

The Southern Hemisphere has substantially fewer long-term land stations, particularly over the oceans, so geographical coverage becomes increasingly important.

4. Antarctica is particularly interesting

The Antarctic Peninsula contains some of the strongest warming trends in the database.

For example, the Faraday station record shows:

P10: +10.35°C/century

P90: +2.42°C/century

However, other Antarctic stations behave very differently.

Halley shows cooling over its observation period, while the South Pole shows stronger warming in P90 than P10.

These contrasts demonstrate why examining individual station records remains important.

The Antarctic results also require caution because relatively few stations meet the 50-year requirement.

Selecting stations for closer examination

The global analysis provides the broad picture, but I wanted to understand what lies behind these trends.

We therefore worked through the globe in 10-degree latitude bands, examining stations from the Arctic to Antarctica.

For each band, we selected stations using the following criteria:

1. Long observation records

Stations needed at least 50 years of observations, allowing us to examine multidecadal temperature behaviour.

2. Reasonably complete records

For the individual station selection, we required at least 80% coverage over the reported observation period.

3. Geographical distribution

Where many stations were available, we selected up to 30 geographically distributed stations rather than concentrating on areas with dense station networks.

4. Contrasting temperature trends

From these geographically distributed stations, we identified examples with different warming and cooling histories, including differences between P10 and P90.

We then examined their temperature plots and prepared maps showing the selected locations.

The purpose was not to select stations that support a particular conclusion, but to illustrate the diversity of temperature histories within each latitude band.

The global graph uses all 9,496 stations meeting the 50-year requirement. The smaller station selections are intended for closer examination, not as replacements for the full statistical analysis.

An important qualification about the data

This analysis uses temperature records identified as RAW in NOAA’s GHCNm database.

The calculations can be reproduced from the supplied records, but the underlying observations have not been independently verified against the original field measurements.

The designation RAW does not necessarily mean that every value is identical to the measurement originally recorded in the field.

Historical observations may have undergone transcription, conversion, aggregation or correction before entering the database.

I believe the complete provenance of these records should be publicly accessible, including original observations, station histories, instrument changes, relocations and all subsequent corrections.

Where original field measurements survive, they should be preserved and made available alongside any corrected or adjusted versions.

There are also limitations to the statistical comparisons. The records span different historical periods, stations are unevenly distributed geographically, and the results are not area-weighted estimates of global temperature change.

These findings should therefore be treated as observations derived from the available records, subject to independent verification of their provenance and accuracy.

Where do we go from here?

Over the coming weeks, I plan to publish a series of articles examining individual temperature stations within successive latitude bands.

Each article will include station locations, historical temperature plots, and comparisons between colder and warmer temperature trends.

Some stations have records extending back more than 200 years. Others provide shorter but geographically important observations from remote locations.

Together, they offer an opportunity to examine how temperature has changed across different regions of the world.

After more than 50 years working as a geophysicist interpreting noisy measurements, I’ve learned the importance of preserving original observations and understanding their limitations.

My objective remains the same: let the data take me wherever it leads.